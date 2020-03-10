Rollover crash hospitalizes 2, intersection reopened

It is unclear what led up to the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after being extracted from a rollover crash in Beaverton, according to officials.

The crash occurred at Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest Baltic Avenue on Tuesday morning. According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, two people were extracted from the overturned car and sent to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what led up to the crash or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The intersection at SW Barnes Road and SW Baltic Avenue was closed as Beaverton Police investigated the scene but has since reopened.