A MCSO patrol vehicle near the scene of a rollover crash on NW Skyline Boulevard, Jan. 26, 2021. (MCSO)

NW Skyline partially closed from NW Brooks Road to NW Cornelius Pass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a rollover crash on a snowy Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Portland.

The crash happened on NW Skyline Boulevard near Skyline Elementary School, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

NW Skyline was partially closed from NW Brooks Road to NW Cornelius Pass.

No other details are available at this time.