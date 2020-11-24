Saab hits Chevy Suburban on NE Marine Drive; 2 die, 3 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Witnesses continue to be sought as investigators look into a Sunday afternoon crash that killed 2 people and injured 3 others on NE Marine Drive.

The crash involved a 1999 Saab and a Chevy Suburban, police said. Around 5:35 p.m. on November 22, the westbound Saab crossed the center line around NE Interlachen Lane and slammed into the oncoming Suburban. Both people in the Saab were ejected and died at the scene.

Three people in the Chevy were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

Authorities said there “was a steady flow of traffic and possibly additional witnesses who did not speak with police” during the initial investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503.988. 0560 and refer to report #20-52114.

The names of those who died and were injured have not yet been released.