Salem crash sends motorized scooter rider to hospital

Police said a silver Jeep was involved in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between an SUV and a motorized scooter sent one person to a hospital Thursday night in Salem, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m., Salem police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Market Street Northeast involving a motorized scooter traveling in the bicycle lane.

Police said the silver Jeep involved in the crash continued on but was stopped by law enforcement.

The person riding the scooter was taken to a nearby hospital and the Jeep driver was cooperating with investigators, police said.

No citations or arrests had been made at the time of this report and the cause of the crash was under investigation.