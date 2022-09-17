PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man died in an early-morning crash in Salem on Saturday.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Hawthorne Avenue and Hyacinth Street NE around 4 a.m. They arrived to discover a vehicle had veered off the road and into a drainage ditch.

Inside the vehicle was Hector Manuel Zepeda Briseno. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Salem PD said.

Officials say speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene. The area was reopened by 8:45 a.m.