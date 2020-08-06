Salem man dies after single-car crash in Turner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a crash in Turner on Wednesday night, police say.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of Turner Road. Officers arrived to find a single car laying in a ditch with the victim still inside. A witness told police they saw the car driving south when it drifted out of the road, crashing into the ditch.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Devon Harris of Salem. He died at the scene.

Turner Road was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene, but all lanes have since reopened. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.