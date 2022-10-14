PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested Thursday night after a fatal car crash.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious crash on Cordon Road, east of Salem. Upon arriving, police said they found a Chevrolet Suburban and a Toyota Tacoma which had crashed head-on.

Officials say the Toyota’s driver, identified as 51-year-old Felipe Hernandez, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet, 33-year-old Hugo Hernandez Rojas, was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said that they believe Hernandez Rojas was driving south when it crashed into Hernandez’s Toyota in the oncoming lane. According to police, intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Rojas was arrested and now faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.