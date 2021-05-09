Salem man killed in I-5 crash near Woodburn

Cause of crash remains under investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Oregon State Police received word of a crash on I-5 southbound near milepost 263.

OSP said a Kia Sportage was stopped with its driver, 41-year-old Ahmed Shadad of Salem, outside of it. A Dodge Ram van heading southbound struck the Kia, killing Shadad.

The driver of the Dodge, 26-year-old Travis Tgrudzinski (26) of Salem was not injured in the crash. Police did not say if he was charged in the incident.

Crews spent several hours cleaning the mess by the roadway, forcing lengthy delays overnight.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

