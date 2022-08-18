All northbound travel on Cherry Avenue is completely blocked at the Salem Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles — including one reportedly on fire — had a high-traffic area of the Salem Parkway blocked off on Thursday afternoon.

Backed-up traffic on Broadway Street following a multi-vehicle crash on the Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue on August 18, 2022. (KOIN)

Just after 12:30 p.m., the Salem Police Department said Salem Parkway was closed at Cherry Avenue NE due to the crash and was expected to be shut down for an extended period. Officials said one of the vehicles was on fire after the crash, but didn’t disclose further details.

After about an hour and a half, the parkway was reopened.

No information about any injuries has been released.

This is a developing story.