SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are requesting help from the public in finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, 21, was found dead on Chemawa Rd. NE, west of the intersection at Portland Rd. NE. Police say that Campos-Kegley was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of June 17.

Authorities are searching for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that is missing the covering to its passenger-side mirror and has some damage to the passenger-side headlight. The color of the truck is unknown.

Investigators say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has information about the case. The Salem Police Traffic Team can be reached at 503-588-6293.