SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Sunday, according to Salem police.

It was the eighth fatal traffic collision in Salem this year, police said.

Investigators say that around 1 p.m. at 1100 Cordon Road SE, Brian Merrill, 48, was traveling north on a motorcycle when the driver of a car traveling south made a left turn into a driveway. Merrill collided with the right rear of the car, causing the motorcycle to spin into a third vehicle already in the driveway.

After the collision, Merrill was ejected from the motorcycle. He was then taken to Salem Health with critical injuries, according to police. He died from his injuries the following day.

Authorities say speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the car, Francisco Sandoval, 25, was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours after the crash.

Salem police say there have been no citations or arrests and that the investigation is ongoing.