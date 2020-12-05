Salem road closed after crash between vehicle, scooter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police were investigating a crash involving a vehicle and mobility scooter Friday evening in Salem.
The vehicle hit the scooter at about 5:15 p.m. near Market Street NE and Baker Street NE, Salem police said.
Market Street NE was closed between 14th Street NE and Capitol Street NE for an investigation.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update it when more information is available.
