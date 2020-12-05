Salem road closed after crash between vehicle, scooter

Market Street NE was closed between 14th Street NE and Capitol Street NE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police were investigating a crash involving a vehicle and mobility scooter Friday evening in Salem.

The vehicle hit the scooter at about 5:15 p.m. near Market Street NE and Baker Street NE, Salem police said.

Market Street NE was closed between 14th Street NE and Capitol Street NE for an investigation.

