PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old was critically hurt Saturday night when the Mazda he was in rolled over in Salem, injuring the driver, who was later arrested.

The crash was a single-vehicle crash, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The Mazda, driven by Fernando Guzman Guzman, was headed north on Lancaster Driver NE north of Silverton Road NE when it rolled over around 10:50 p.m.

The teen, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was critically hurt and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Investigators said a third person ran from the car before deputies got to the scene.

After Guzman, 20, was checked out at the hospital, he was arrested for DUII and 2nd-degree assault. He’s being held in the Marion County Jail, officials said.

The crash investigation is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Deputy Todd Sphoon at 503.798.83119. Anonymous tips to TIPMCSO can be texted to 847411.