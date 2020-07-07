Salem woman dies in crash near Santiam Airport

File image of Oregon State Police officers pictured in 2016. (Rob Kerr/AFP via Getty Images)

Victim's SUV hit by a truck at Highway 20's junction with Highway 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman driving an SUV eastbound on Highway 22 was killed Monday evening after a pickup truck collided with her vehicle at the road’s junction with Highway 20.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Highway 20’s milepost 75 by the Santiam Junction State Airport. A man driving a Dodge Ram 1500 was headed westbound when he turned left at the junction and drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue, according to OSP.

Shortly after emergency crews arrived, the driver of the Nissan, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Allen of Salem, was airlifted to St. Charles Hospital in Bend where she was eventually pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, Corey Brett, 51, was not injured in the crash. OSP did not state whether he had been charged or cited.

An investigation into the crash remains open.