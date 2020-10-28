SB I-5 lanes shut down near Rose Quarter following crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 have been shut down in Portland due a crash.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash near the Rose Quarter. All southbound lanes are closed as firefighters work to extricate victims trapped inside the car.

Southbound I-5 Near Rose Quarter: southbound lanes are shut down for a vehicle crash, firefighters are attempting to remove victims trapped in vehicle, expect delays in both directions and avoid area if possible #alert @PBOTinfo @OregonDOT — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 28, 2020

It is not yet clear what led up to the incident or how many people are injured.

Substantial traffic back-ups are already occurring as a result of the crash. Commuters should expect lengthy delays or find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.