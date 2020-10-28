SB I-5 lanes shut down near Rose Quarter following crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 have been shut down in Portland due a crash.
Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash near the Rose Quarter. All southbound lanes are closed as firefighters work to extricate victims trapped inside the car.
It is not yet clear what led up to the incident or how many people are injured.
Substantial traffic back-ups are already occurring as a result of the crash. Commuters should expect lengthy delays or find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.