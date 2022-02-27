PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after an impaired driver hit an ambulance head-on near Scappoose early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 30 near Rocky Point Road. According to a Facebook post by the Scappoose Fire District, an impaired driver had crossed into the oncoming lane and struck an ambulance that was returning from transporting a patient to a Portland hospital.

SFD said three people were injured and taken to Portland hospitals, including the two paramedics from the ambulance involved in the crash. The paramedics “escaped with minor injuries,” fire officials said, and there was no one in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

SFD did not state the identity of the third person or specify how severe their injuries were.

The collision shut down the highway for more than two hours, and it was unclear whether the impaired driver was arrested or faces any charges.