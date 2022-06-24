PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital “in serious condition” after crashing on a Lane County road near Mohawk Friday morning, deputies said.

Authorities responded to the crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4 around 8:45 a.m. When they got there, responders found the driver and one minor who was a passenger, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He has not been identified, and the bus’ sole juvenile passenger was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release many details on what happened leading up to the crash but said the driver was likely “suffering a medical emergency.”

Marcola Road was closed for just over an hour, but it has since been reopened and traffic has returned to normal. LCSO responded to the scene with personnel from Mohawk Fire & Rescue and Eugene Springfield Fire & Rescue.

The investigation is still ongoing.