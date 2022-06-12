PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rider of an electric scooter was critically wounded around midnight Sunday after being hit by a driver in Southeast Portland, police said.

It happened at the corner of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Taylor Street.

According to police, the crash left the rider with “life-threatening injuries” and they were taken to a local hospital. Their current status is unknown.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with crash investigators, police said.

Neither of the people involved were identified, and the events leading up to the crash are unclear.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for more information.