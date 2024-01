Crash happened on SE 122nd at Stark

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon left a motorcyclist dead and the passenger seriously hurt.

The crash between the motorcycle and a car near SE 122nd and Stark happened around 2:50 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News.

