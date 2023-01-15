PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.

Portland police responded to a crash on Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Sunday morning and arrived to find one driver dead, authorities said. The other driver stayed at the scene.

Police are still on the scene and Southeast Powell Boulevard from 79th Avenue to 82nd Avenue is closed during the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-13639.