Candlelight vigil planned for victims of hit-run rampage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vigil is planned after one person was killed and several others were injured in a destructive hit-and-run on Monday afternoon.

One pedestrian died and five others were hurt after a driver hit multiple people over a large area of Southeast Portland, creating “multiple crime scenes” in the car’s path, according to investigators. The deadly rampage began near Laurelhurst Park around 1 p.m when the driver slammed into several people on the sidewalk along a stretch of Southeast Stark Street.

Police say as they were responding to the first report, they quickly received calls that the same driver was involved in other crashes of cars and pedestrians.

Authorities said they received multiple calls about an incident with the Honda Element at 32nd and Belmont, 33rd and Belmont, 37th and Pine and other points before it ended between SE 18th and 17th near Stark.

The suspect then attempted to run away on foot, but people in the neighborhood helped “corral” him until police could take him into custody, PPB Sgt. Derek Carmon said. The suspect has not yet been identified.

PFR Lt. Rich Chatman said once they responded to the scene at SE 18th and Stark, they quickly realized it was a “multiple patient scene.”

Six people were rushed to the hospital by ambulance — one of whom was listed in critical condition, but later died. The victim’s name has not been released. The other five “will recover from their injuries,” but no further details are available at this time.

According to signs at a makeshift memorial near the scene, a candlelight vigil will be held for the victims at Buckman Field Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A candlelight memorial takes shape at SE 19th and Stark after a driver hit at least 6 pedestrians, killing one, January 25, 2021 (KOIN)

The suspect in a hit-run that killed one pedestrian and injured 5 others was “corralled” by citizens until police could come in and take him into custody in Southeast Portland, January 25, 2021 (KOIN)

This Honda Element was damaged in a series of crashes that hurt multiple pedestrians in SE Portland, January 25 2021 (KOIN)

A ‘major traffic incident’ brought police to SE 19th and Stark in Portland, January 25, 2021 (KOIN)

One witness, Charles Kuzika, told KOIN 6 News he “saw a car coming down Washington and people moving away from where that car was. I saw a victim on the road a block away at 19th and Stark.”

Kuzika went to where he saw the victim and by the time he got there 2 men were already there.

“One of them seemed to know what he was doing in the medical field because he was checking on her in a gentle way and asking if she could feel this or if she could feel that and telling her she would be OK,” he said. “She said the gentleman who had hit her had come back and hit her a second time.”

Others in the neighborhood were aware of what was going on, he said, “because I could hear yelling, ‘He just got out of his car a block away!’ and people would run. And there are heroes amongst us.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are looking for any video or pictures from the hit and run. Any witnesses or those who find evidence are asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333 with the information.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.