SE Portland intersection closed after major crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland intersection is closed to traffic after a crash sent at least one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of SE 112th Avenue and SE Flavel Street shortly before 4 p.m. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but did not release any more information about those involved.

The intersection has been closed to traffic a block in every direction as the Major Crash Team investigates. Police said they expect the closure to last for several hours.

This is a developing story.