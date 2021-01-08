Deadly crash shuts down SE Powell Boulevard

All lanes expected to be closed for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of Southeast Powell Boulevard are closed following a deadly crash Friday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near SE Powell Boulevard and Southeast 24th Avenue. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died at the scene. There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

SE Powell Boulevard is closed in both directions between Southeast 21st and 26th avenues. The closure is expected to last through the morning commute as crews work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.