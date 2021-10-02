SE Powell crash leaves pedestrian critically hurt

by: Tim Steele

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically hurt after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on SE Powell Boulevard east of 29th, police said. The person was rushed to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. No other information is available at this time.

Less than an hour earlier, a pedestrian died in a crash with a vehicle in the 5300 block of NE Portland Highway. The driver in that case also stayed at the scene.

