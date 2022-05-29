PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Seaside school teacher is the second person to die from a Saturday crash on Hwy 26 that happened when a Tesla driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Hyundai Tucson van.

Kyle Rieger was headed east on Highway 26 near Necanicum when the Tesla, driven by Fredrick Scheffler II of Portland, hit him head on. Scheffler, 49, died at the scene.

Rieger, 26, was airlifted to OHSU for treatment of his injuries. But in a letter to students and staff, Seaside Middle/High School principal Jeff Roberts said his injuries “were too much to overcome.”

His family arrived in Portland from St. Louis on Saturday night and spent time with him before he died, Robert said in the letter.

Rieger was a band teacher at both the middle and high schools in Seaside, according to the district website. He taught jazz ensemble, band and 6th-7th-8th grade band.

“When things like this happen people have all different kinds of reactions which may include shock, sadness, fear or even anger,” Roberts wrote. “Grief is a very personal process and there is no ‘right’ way to experience loss.”

He said Rieger’s family is planning a memorial both in the Seaside area and in St. Louis, but plans are pending at this time.

The exact cause of the crash — why Scheffler’s Tesla crossed the center line — remains under investigation.