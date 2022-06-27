PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A section of Intestate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge is shut down after a crane truck caught fire and drivers are warned the resulting delays could last several hours.

The incident, near milepost 40, has the freeway closed in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Before going up in flames, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the boom truck turned over near the Bonneville Dam exit.

MCSO said the truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Drivers traveling between Portland and Columbia Gorge are advised to use Highway 26. Officials said they expect the interstate to be closed through the morning.