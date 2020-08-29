Semi crash involving pedestrian sparks backup on I-5

Area of expected delays following a crash on I-5 (Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of northbound lanes on Interstate 5 have been shut down following a crash involving a semi truck and pedestrian in Salem.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed the lanes two miles north of Mission Street while crews clean up and police investigate the wreck.

The conditions of the pedestrian and truck driver were not immediately available.

ODOT said the closure will be “lengthy” and that drivers should avoid the area as long delays are expected.