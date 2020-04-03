Semi rollover leads to oil spill, closes I-205 exit ramp

Partial view of a semi rollover that led to an diesel spill on I-205 on Friday, April 3, 2020. (TripCheck.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi truck rollover led to a diesel spill, closing an exit ramp on Interstate 205 to Interstate 84 on Friday morning.

The ramp for Exit 21B at northbound I-205 to westbound I-84 is fully closed after the rollover. A lengthy closure is expected due to the amount of spilled oil. According to Oregon Department of Transportation, they expect to have the ramp reopened by the afternoon commute.

Avoid the area if possible while crews work to clean the spill.

