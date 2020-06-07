Semi rollover on I-5 near Tualatin stalls traffic

A semi truck rolled over on Interstate-5 in a crash with three other cars near Tualatin. (Courtesy TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-car crash involving a semi-truck stalled traffic on Interstate-5 near Tualatin Sunday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue reported that the crash happened on the interstate’s northbound lanes near the Nyberg St. exit. A semi-truck had rolled and trapped the driver inside. Responding firefighters worked to stabilize the truck so that they could rescue the person trapped inside.

TVF&R later reported that rescuers were able to extricate the driver from the overturned semi. That person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The drivers and passengers of the other cars involved were assessed at the scene and had non-life-threatening injuries, said TVF&R.

Traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.