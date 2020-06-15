Semi rolls over on I-84, shuts down lanes

I-84 is currently reduced to one lane in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 84 on Monday morning, reducing traffic to one lane in both directions for hours.

According to the Gresham Fire Department, the truck was headed west on I-84 near exit 205 when it crashed and collided with the freeway’s middle divider, blocking eastbound traffic. The driver sustained only minor injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

Officials say hazmat teams were sent to the scene but have since cleared out. ODOT is currently working on cleaning up the crash.

I-84 is currently reduced to one lane in both directions. Officials expect the remaining lanes to open back up within five or six hours.