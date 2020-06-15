Semi rolls over on I-84, shuts down lanes

Crashes

I-84 is currently reduced to one lane in both directions

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A semi-truck rolled over on I-84 on Monday, June 15, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 84 on Monday morning, reducing traffic to one lane in both directions for hours.

According to the Gresham Fire Department, the truck was headed west on I-84 near exit 205 when it crashed and collided with the freeway’s middle divider, blocking eastbound traffic. The driver sustained only minor injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

Officials say hazmat teams were sent to the scene but have since cleared out. ODOT is currently working on cleaning up the crash.

I-84 is currently reduced to one lane in both directions. Officials expect the remaining lanes to open back up within five or six hours.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss