TVF&R responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi on its side and 4 vehicles. on I205 southbound (ODOT) November 24, 2021.

The semi rolled onto its side

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a semi-truck and 4 passenger vehicles has the southbound ramp from I-205 to I-5 south partially blocked, ODOT said.

The semi truck is on its side. Firefighters from TVFR are at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

