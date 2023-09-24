PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger car ended up underneath a semi-truck in a crash at the on-ramp from I-84 to I-205, sending 2 people to the hospital but neither had critical injuries, officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at the on-ramp from I-84 to I-205. Officials said two people needed to be removed — one from the car and one from the truck. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Traffic was significantly delayed for hours.

No other information is available at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.