Semi crashes onto car near Terwilliger, I-5 NB blocked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked after a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Wednesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., a semi-truck trailer crashed onto its side and ended up on top of another car on I-5 NB at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Authorities say the crash did not result in any deaths — but the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

A stretch of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked after a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Wednesday morning. (PPB)

All patients inside the car have been extricated and sent to the hospital.

CRASH: An overturned semi has I-5 NB shutdown at Terwilliger. You can jump on I-5 at Terwilliger and head north. You can use Barbur as well or take options like OR 217 and I-205 as alternate routes. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/oeQ4HCyVuZ — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) June 9, 2021

UPDATE: ODOT has closed I-5 NB at OR 217 due to the overturned semi blocking all NB lanes at Terwilliger. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/8nJUaIwHOD — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) June 9, 2021

Northbound I-5 is expected to be blocked for several hours while the crash scene is cleared and officials investigate. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 217. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.