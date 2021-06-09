Semi crashes onto car near Terwilliger, I-5 NB blocked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked after a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Wednesday morning.
Just before 4:30 a.m., a semi-truck trailer crashed onto its side and ended up on top of another car on I-5 NB at Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Authorities say the crash did not result in any deaths — but the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.
All patients inside the car have been extricated and sent to the hospital.
Northbound I-5 is expected to be blocked for several hours while the crash scene is cleared and officials investigate. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 217. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.