A semi-truck crash near Multnomah Falls closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 on January 16, 2023. Photo courtesy Corbett Fire District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 Monday closed eastbound and westbound lanes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred near Benson State Park, east of Bridal Veil. Corbett Fire District also responded to the scene.

TripCheck, which is operated by the Oregon Department of Transportation, tweeted about the crash at 1:32 p.m. and said it occurred two miles west of Multnomah Falls.

As of 2 p.m., TripCheck reported that one eastbound lane and one westbound lane were closed. The westbound lane reopened by 3:30 p.m.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and prepare to slow down or move over to avoid work crews. The estimated delay is currently under 20 minutes.

This is a developing story.