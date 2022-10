PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re heading through Salem Wednesday morning, you may want to avoid the area near Salem Health Salem Hospital.

An early morning crash involving a semi-truck shut down 12th Street Southeast at Bellevue Street Southeast. As of 7:30 a.m., Salem police say all but one lane has reopened.

Police said the semi was moving slowly when it crashed.

No other details were immediately released.