PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck driver from New York is dead after striking a guardrail and cement barrier on Interstate 5 in Linn County on Saturday, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 50-year-old Branden Hamilton of Buffalo, New York was about halfway between Albany and Eugene when he went off the roadway around 3 p.m. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials believe Hamilton had a medical event.

The initial investigation and clean-up closed the highway for nearly 6 hours.