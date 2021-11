ODOT camera shows scene of crash on I-5 NB involving semi trucks, including one rolled over, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 5 Northbound near Terwilliger Blvd.

All lanes on I-5 northbound are closed at this time, according to ODOT, while the left lane on I-5 southbound is closed.

Traffic is backed up in both directions following the crash.

No injuries were reported, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

TRAFFIC Alert: reports of a truck on its side on I-5 northbound in Terwilliger curves. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/yJK7prS76K — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) November 4, 2021

This is a developing story.