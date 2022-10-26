PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 should expect delays Wednesday morning after Portland police said a semi-truck crashed under Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard.

Just before 4:40 a.m., a semi-truck driver reportedly lost control, causing them to strike a concrete barrier and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused the driver to lose control.

Officials warn northbound I-5 traffic will experience significant delays over the next few hours as crews work to recover the semi-truck. The freeway will be down to two lanes south of Southwest Terwilliger and will be completely closed at times.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.