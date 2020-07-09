Semi-truck veers into ditch after driver chokes on energy drink

A semi-truck veered into a ditch after the driver choked on an energy drink, blacking out. (Washington State Patrol)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck ended up in a ditch off the side of Interstate 5 after the driver choked while drinking an energy drink on Tuesday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Jeremiah Carabello was driving a semi-truck loaded with Coca-Cola products on northbound I-5 near milepost 26. As he took a drink of his energy drink, some liquid reportedly went down his windpipe — causing him to choke. Authorities say Carabello then lost consciousness, momentarily blacking out.

The truck began veering off the road, eventually landing partially on its side in a ditch. The incident resulted in a large fuel tank rupturing, spilling about 100 gallons of diesel.

Officials say the driver was hospitalized but only suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Workers from the truck company then worked to move cargo from the truck into another one as crews cleared the scene. The area was closed to traffic for several hours.