Plywood spilled onto I-5 SB Tuesday, July 6, 2022 forcing officials to close the roadway for several hours (Courtesy: Oregon State Police).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said.

According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.

Planks of plywood scattered onto the interstate forcing officials to close the roadway.

OSP said Thompson was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other driver — 50-year-old Kirpal Singh — was not hurt.

A semi-truck was rear-ended forcing I-5 SB to close for several hours in Jackson County on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon State Police).

The southbound lanes were closed for nearly 10 hours Tuesday with one lane reopened Wednesday.