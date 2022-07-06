PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said.
According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.
Planks of plywood scattered onto the interstate forcing officials to close the roadway.
OSP said Thompson was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other driver — 50-year-old Kirpal Singh — was not hurt.
The southbound lanes were closed for nearly 10 hours Tuesday with one lane reopened Wednesday.