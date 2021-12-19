‘Serious’ crash mangles coupe, SUV in Hillsboro

Hillsboro police are reminding drivers to check their speed during wet conditions after a “serious” crash mangled a car and an SUV and sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy/Hillsboro Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro police are reminding drivers to check their speed during wet conditions after a “serious” crash mangled a car and an SUV and sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Northwest 185th Avenue near W Baseline Road, police said.

Hillsboro police told KOIN 6 News the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was not injured and left the scene without medical attention. HPD said the man driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Portions of the NW 185th Avenue are closed, and police said they expect the roadway to be fully reopened by about 1:35 p.m. Sunday.