One person was pulled from an early morning crash in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: Hillsboro PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was pulled from a vehicle involved in a crash off NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue tweeted at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday that fire crews, police and paramedics were on their way to a serious crash at the intersection of NE Cornell and 25th.

Paramedics treated at least one of the crash victims at the scene, according to fire officials. Hillsboro Police Department said no one involved in the crash was taken to a hospital as they only suffered minor injuries.

The crash has shutdown the east and westbound lanes of Cornell. Drivers in the area are asked to use other routes. Police say the area should be clear by 7:30 a.m., however.