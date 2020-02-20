Live Now
Serious semi truck crash closes NB I-5 near Wilsonville

Avoid the area if possible

Photo courtesy: Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wilsonville are shut down after a southbound semi truck reportedly crossed into the northbound lanes, according Oregon State Police.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are on the scene of the crash that happened between the Wilsonville Road and Elligsen Road exits around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday morning. Four people were sent to the hospital, two with serious injuries. Four total vehicles were involved, according to OSP.

All northbound lanes are closed and police are responding to help with traffic control. Oregon Department of Transportation said they do not expect to reopen the northbound lanes until the afternoon. Avoid the area if possible and expect lengthy delays.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

