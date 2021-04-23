2 seriously injured in crash between car, semi-truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Cornelius on Friday.
According to the Cornelius Fire Department, it was a multi-vehicle crash on Northwest Cornelius Schefflin Road, which occurred sometime around 4 a.m. Authorities say both vehicles veered off the roadway and into a field. One victim was sent by Life Flight to a local hospital, while the other was sent via ambulance. Both are critically injured.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says NW Cornelius Schefflin Road is currently closed between Northwest Wren Road and Northwest Kerkman Road. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story.