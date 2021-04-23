2 seriously injured in crash between car, semi-truck

Two people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Cornelius on Friday, April 23, 2021. (WCOS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Cornelius on Friday.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, it was a multi-vehicle crash on Northwest Cornelius Schefflin Road, which occurred sometime around 4 a.m. Authorities say both vehicles veered off the roadway and into a field. One victim was sent by Life Flight to a local hospital, while the other was sent via ambulance. Both are critically injured.

UPDATE: Both vehicles involved in this crash ended up going off the roadway and into the field. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the passenger by LifeFlight. pic.twitter.com/evo7uamGO6 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) April 23, 2021

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says NW Cornelius Schefflin Road is currently closed between Northwest Wren Road and Northwest Kerkman Road. Avoid the area.

