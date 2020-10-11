‘Serious injury’ crash closes Ross Island Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities closed the Ross Island Bridge Saturday evening after a car crash caused major injuries.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash on the east end of the bridge, according to Portland police.

With lanes closed in both directions, drivers should use an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

