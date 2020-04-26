Serious-injury crash sends 1 to hospital by LifeFlight

A serious-injury crash in the area of SW River Road and SW Farmington Road in Washington County. April 26, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The cause of the crash is unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one sedan and one minivan were involved in a serious-injury crash outside Hazeldale Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue reported the crash via Twitter just after 2 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately closed part of SW River Road north of SW Farmington Road and LifeFlight was called to the scene of the crash.

At least one person had to be extricated from a car by firefighters. That patient was then immediately flown to the hospital.

Roughly an hour after first reporting the crash, TVF&R reported that crews had cleared the scene.

It is unknown how many people were involved or how severely they were injured. Authorities have not reported the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.