1 SB lane open on I-5 after serious injury crash near Woodburn

Crashes

Avoid the area if possible

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic siren 2_163183

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash just north of Woodburn shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning.

According to Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple cars and caused serious injuries near milepost 274. There is no word yet on how many people were injured. Oregon State Police say Lifeflight is responding.

One southbound lane was opened back up by 11 a.m. but ODOT continues to urge drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Expect delays as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 is working to learn more.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget