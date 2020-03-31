1 SB lane open on I-5 after serious injury crash near Woodburn

Avoid the area if possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash just north of Woodburn shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning.

According to Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple cars and caused serious injuries near milepost 274. There is no word yet on how many people were injured. Oregon State Police say Lifeflight is responding.

One southbound lane was opened back up by 11 a.m. but ODOT continues to urge drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Expect delays as crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 is working to learn more.