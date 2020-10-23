Serious injury crash shuts down SW Tualatin Road

Crash happened at SW Tualatin Road and SW 115th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Tualatin, officials said.

The crash happened at SW Tualatin Road and SW 115th Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. Firefighters were on the scene by about 5:30 p.m.

SW Tualatin Road was closed and drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.

