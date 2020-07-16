2 drivers hurt in T-bone crash on Cornelius Pass Rd

Rescuers pulled one trapped person from a car

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters work to extricate a person from a car on Cornelius Pass Road, July 15, 2020. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cornelius Pass Road was closed in both directions on Wednesday night following a serious crash that left two people hurt, officials said.

Two vehicles were involved in the T-bone collision near Highway 26, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. Rescuers pulled one person from a car. The drivers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Cornelius Pass Road had reopened by 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters work to extricate a person from a car on Cornelius Pass Road, July 15, 2020. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

