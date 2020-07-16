2 drivers hurt in T-bone crash on Cornelius Pass Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cornelius Pass Road was closed in both directions on Wednesday night following a serious crash that left two people hurt, officials said.
Two vehicles were involved in the T-bone collision near Highway 26, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. Rescuers pulled one person from a car. The drivers were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Cornelius Pass Road had reopened by 9:30 p.m.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.