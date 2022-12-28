PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a tractor-trailer semi truck on Newport’s Yaquina Bay Bridge — pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports that a semi had crashed onto its side.

At the scene, officers found the 2012 semi and trailer on its side – blocking the northbound lane. Police said the semi pinned a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and 2016 Chevrolet Cruz between the semi’s trailer and the bridge curb.

Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a semi on Newport’s Yaquina Bay Bridge — pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department. December 18, 2022 (Courtesy Newport Police Department).

According to Newport police, the investigation revealed that “severe crosswinds” caused the southbound semi to lift and turn onto the driver’s side as the pickup and car were driving northbound.

Police said the Cruz rear-ended the pickup after debris from the semi struck the car and pickup.

The drivers of the pickup and car, along with the car’s passenger, were taken to a hospital for injuries after the crash. Police have not released the extent of their injuries.

Traffic was restricted on the bridge to one lane for about five and a half hours after the crash, officials said.

The severe wind came as the Pacific Northwest was slammed with wind and heavy rain during a winter storm — bringing in reported 70-mph winds to the Oregon Coast and more wind advisories for the Portland metro area.